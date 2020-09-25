These Fluffy “Sandi Egg” Sandwiches Are The Latest Brunch Craze in Coquitlam

The brunch gods are calling and you must go. Head to Miracle Belgian Waffle in Coquitlam to dig into their signature Sandi Egg.

One thing is for sure, you won’t leave here hungry after ordering up one of these breakfast sandwiches.

You Might Also Like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly | Vancouver Foodie 🍟 (@eaatwithkel) on Aug 23, 2020 at 9:34am PDT

They come in several varieties, including:

Sandi Egg: Signature sandwich with cheese and scrambled eggs

Signature sandwich with cheese and scrambled eggs Bacon & Cheese: Step up your breakfast game by adding bacon to their signature sandwich

Step up your breakfast game by adding bacon to their signature sandwich Ham & Cheese: A classic sandwich with ham, cheese and scrambled eggs

A classic sandwich with ham, cheese and scrambled eggs Avocado Egg: It’s like avocado toast but better

It’s like avocado toast but better Beef Teriyaki: A delicious egg sandwich featuring hearty beef teriyaki

A delicious egg sandwich featuring hearty beef teriyaki Chicken Teriyaki: Dig into this egg sandwich complete with chicken teriyaki

The eatery also has a plethora of waffle combinations if you’re craving something a little more sweet. Try the mango paradise waffle with mango ice cream, strawberry, yogurt, mango syrup, honey and whipped cream.

Or try the monkey moon waffle with vanilla ice cream, banana, cinnamon powder, walnut and whipped cream.

Miracle Belgian Waffle

Where: 2950 Glen Drive, Coquitlam



For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.