These Fluffy “Sandi Egg” Sandwiches Are The Latest Brunch Craze in Coquitlam

Meagan Gill | September 25, 2020
Food
miracle belgian waffle
Photo: @deannawoo / IG

The brunch gods are calling and you must go. Head to Miracle Belgian Waffle in Coquitlam to dig into their signature Sandi Egg.

One thing is for sure, you won’t leave here hungry after ordering up one of these breakfast sandwiches.

They come in several varieties, including:

  • Sandi Egg: Signature sandwich with cheese and scrambled eggs
  • Bacon & Cheese: Step up your breakfast game by adding bacon to their signature sandwich
  • Ham & Cheese: A classic sandwich with ham, cheese and scrambled eggs
  • Avocado Egg: It’s like avocado toast but better
  • Beef Teriyaki: A delicious egg sandwich featuring hearty beef teriyaki
  • Chicken Teriyaki: Dig into this egg sandwich complete with chicken teriyaki

The eatery also has a plethora of waffle combinations if you’re craving something a little more sweet. Try the mango paradise waffle with mango ice cream, strawberry, yogurt, mango syrup, honey and whipped cream.

Or try the monkey moon waffle with vanilla ice cream, banana, cinnamon powder, walnut and whipped cream.

Miracle Belgian Waffle

Where: 2950 Glen Drive, Coquitlam

