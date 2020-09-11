5 Bucket List Worthy Brunch Spots In BC Worth Traveling For

Craving brunch food outside the usual downtown Vancouver spots? Escape the city and go on a road trip to one (or all) of these must-try eateries that are a destination all in themselves.

The Gray Olive Cafeteria – Burnaby

This Burnaby spot’s slogan is “comfort food with a little magic” and it’s easy to see why. Their menu is chalked full with delicious eats, including a pulled pork eggs benny, lemon ricotta pancakes and reuben breaky sandwich (corned beef, marbled egg, cabbage, Russian dressing and pickles on marble rye). Find it at 4190 Hastings Street.

The Wooden Spoon – White Rock

Head to White Rock to indulge in some of the most drool-worthy brunch dishes you could ever dream of. They have a cajun shrimp eggs benny on jalapeno cheddar cornbread and pulled chicken with herb potatoes and cheese curds. Another must-try is their “The Sweet and Salty” (thick cut brioche with an aged cheddar crust that is topped with double-smoked bacon, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, green onions and maple syrup). It’s located at 15171 Russell Avenue.

Fresh Cravings – Delta

They’re best known for their fried chicken which is made in-house and is to die for. Sink your teeth into their signature fried chicken and waffles for the ultimate sweet and savoury meal. Other incredible dishes include strawberry and creme crepes, crispy bacon benny, seafood omelette and potato hash cakes with a creamy mushroom sauce. Give it a try at #8851 120th Street.

Hy’s Steakhouse – Whistler

Although there is a Hy’s Steakhouse in Vancouver, it doesn’t have brunch. The Hy’s in Whistler is the only location that serves up brunch (and warning: it may ruin you for other brunch spots). Their French toast is incredible—with thick cut brioche and blueberry jam topped off with maple syrup, fresh berries and whipped cream. Obviously they also have a steak and eggs option, as it’s what they do best. Additionally, you can try their smoked salmon eggs benedict or Hy’s hash with chorizo sausage. They’re located at 4308 Main Street.

The Jammery – Kelowna

This place is so good, it was featured on The Food Network’s “You Gotta Eat Here!” They call themselves the “world’s first and only jammery” as they make their own jams in-house. Try the bacon cheeseburger benny (with homemade sliders and poached eggs on top of a toasted English muffin), or the sweet and spicy capicolli benny (with Jammery peach jam, buttery hollandaise sauce and paprika). They also have all-you-can-eat waffles for $15.99. Find it at 8038 BC-97.

