This Langley Brunch Spot Has Egg Bomb Sandwiches Totally Worth The Drive

These egg sandwiches are quite literally “Da Bomb.” Head over to Egg Bomb in Langley for a brunch like none other.

The popular eatery serves up a variety of Instagram-worthy dishes for dine-in or take-out service.

They’re best known for their Egg Bomb sandwiches, which include the following varieties:

Egg Smile $6:

Try their tasty egg salad complete with one of their signature breakfast buns.

Italiano $10:

Dig into this sandwich filled with salami, mozzarella, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese.

Avocado Holic $8:

Calling all avocado lovers! This one’s for you, with lots of freshly sliced avo.

Teriyaki Beef $10:

Try this one with BBQ beef and teriyaki sauce with an egg yolk on top.

Ham & Cheese $9:

Keep it simple with sliced ham, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.

Bacon & Double Cheese $9:

Start your day off right with bacon, scrambled eggs and both cheddar and havarti cheeses.

Grilled Prawn $10:

Feeling fancy? Order this sandwich with prawns, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and hollandaise sauce.

One thing is for sure—no one will leave hungry after ordering one of these epic sandwiches, that are stuffed full with fresh and delicious ingredients.

They also have a section completely dedicated to avocado toast, with every kind your heart (and stomach) could desire.

Other must-try menu items include: the Cotton Candy Latte, Dragon Egg Ball Salad and Smoked Salmon French Toast.

Even if you don’t live in Langley, this place is definitely worth the drive. Plus, brunch road trips are the best road trips.

Egg Bomb

When: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekends

Where: 301-20300 Fraser Hwy, Langley

