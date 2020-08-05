Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With This Magical Unicorn Monster Shake Full of Candy

Kick up your milkshake game a notch or two at Craffles.

The North Vancouver (and soon downtown) brunch destination is home to delicious crepes, decadent waffles and quite possibly the most epic milkshakes you will ever set your eyes on.

The appropriately-named Monster Shakes are gigantic and filled with a variety of candy to satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

You Might Also Like:

Their newest creation is the Unicorn Monster Shake which is basically made for Instagram with its rainbow candy and lots of sprinkles.

Craffles has a variety of other flavours for their jumbo milkshakes, which include Insane Oreo, Fun Boozy Cotton Candy Party, Super Sour Funfetti and Ultimate Craziest Cereal.

They also have regular sized shakes in the following flavours: Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Bueno, Kit Kat, Maltesers, Oreo, Strawberry, Vanilla and Chocolate.

Craffles

Where: Lonsdale Quay, 116-123 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

For more must-try eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.