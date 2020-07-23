Milk Tea Soft-Serve Is A Thing & You Can Get It In Vancouver

Dessert lovers can devour a new treat in town that is truly the best of both worlds.

Xing Fu Tang has unveiled its own selection of soft-serve ice cream and it includes a series completely dedicated to boba.

Add their milk tea soft-serve to your foodie bucket list this summer as it’s the perfect snack to help cool you off.

You Might Also Like:

It’s smooth, milky and everything you could ever want it to be. You can also get it topped off with their signature handmade brown sugar pearls to kick it up a notch.

The eatery is also offering an original soft-serve flavour too, that customers can customize with a variety of toppings:

Taro

Red bean

Fresh strawberries & handmade strawberry pearls

Handmade brown sugar pearls

The soft-serve is only available at two of their Vancouver locations (Cambie & Granville).

Dine-in options are closed at all locations, but you can pick it up or get it delivered through Uber Eats or Door Dash.

Xing Fu Tang Soft-Serve

When: Available now!

Where: At their 3432 Cambie Street and 8030 Granville Street locations only

For more must-try eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.