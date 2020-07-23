Milk Tea Soft-Serve Is A Thing & You Can Get It In Vancouver

Dessert lovers can devour a new treat in town that is truly the best of both worlds.
Xing Fu Tang has unveiled its own selection of soft-serve ice cream and it includes a series completely dedicated to boba.
Add their milk tea soft-serve to your foodie bucket list this summer as it’s the perfect snack to help cool you off.
It’s smooth, milky and everything you could ever want it to be. You can also get it topped off with their signature handmade brown sugar pearls to kick it up a notch.
The eatery is also offering an original soft-serve flavour too, that customers can customize with a variety of toppings:
- Taro
- Red bean
- Fresh strawberries & handmade strawberry pearls
- Handmade brown sugar pearls
The soft-serve is only available at two of their Vancouver locations (Cambie & Granville).
Dine-in options are closed at all locations, but you can pick it up or get it delivered through Uber Eats or Door Dash.
Xing Fu Tang Soft-Serve
When: Available now!
Where: At their 3432 Cambie Street and 8030 Granville Street locations only
