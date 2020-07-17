This Shop Has 3D Jelly Cakes To Brighten Up Any Birthday In Quarantine

We’re still unable to have large gatherings due to COVID-19, which may put a damper in your plans, if you or a loved one are celebrating a birthday.

But fear not, one local shop is whipping up cakes that will brighten up your spirits (and special day) in the best way. After all, cake makes everything better, right?

Cakes In Bloom is a small home business that might just have the most beautiful and unique cakes you can find in Vancouver. They specialize in 3D Vietnamese jelly cakes that taste just as good as they look.

They create these masterpieces by injecting a milk jelly into blocks of agar jelly. And they also hand pipe edible flowers made out of jello that truly prove how much of an art form making cakes really is.

The shop uses only natural flavours and colours and they also have some vegan options.

Choose between a 5.5 inch or 6.5 inch cake or opt for one of their miniature versions. They range in price from anywhere from $12 to $65 depending on size and complexity.

Their jelly cakes come in a few different flavours, including: original milky pandan, milk tapioca, lychee, pineapple and coconut milk tapioca.

If you’re hoping to order one of these cakes, contact them via Instagram.

Cakes In Bloom

Where: Home business, message them on Instagram to place your order

Cost: Between $12 to $65

