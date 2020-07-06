These Limited Time Only Panda Cones Are (Almost) Too Cute To Eat

Brighten your spirits with dessert (in the most adorable form possible) by taking advantage of this limited-time only offering.

The Praguery is whipping up “Panda Cones” that are (almost) too cute to eat. But once you dig in, you’ll sure be glad you did.

It features their signature cinnamon sugar chimney cone filled with vanilla soft serve and topped off with Matcha sauce and a super cute panda cookie.

You can try the sweet treats at either Praguery location, just check the website beforehand to find out where their food trucks will be located.

Lately, there’s been one at Hinge Park in Vancouver and the other has been at the McArthurGlen outlets in Richmond. There storefront in Gastown is currently closed due to COVID-19.

Panda Cones at The Praguery

When: Available for a limited-time only

Cost: $11 each

