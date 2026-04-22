The Government of Canada is issuing a number of benefits this May. With the cost of living heading upward, it’s good to know when to expect those benefits– if you’re eligible.

RELATED: Here Are All The Credit And Benefit Payment Dates You Might Be Eligible For In 2026

Here’s everything you need to know about May’s upcoming credits and benefits in Canada.

Government of Canada Credit And Benefit Dates This Month

Canada Child Benefit

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly payment administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Eligible families can receive this payment to ensure they can support the growing costs of raising a family. Eligibility depends on a variety of factors. This includes you being “primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of the child.” To check if you can receive the CCB, the Government of Canada provides a full run-down of all the details. Maximum annual payments can reach up to $7,787.

The CCB is issued on May 20.

Canada Disability Benefit

The Canada Disability Benefit is another monthly payment, but this time administered by Service Canada. These payments “provide… direct financial support to people with disabilities who are between 18 and 64 years old.” Eligible folks include those who are between the aforementioned ages, approved for the disability tax credit, and have filed their federal income tax return. You must also be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes. The maximum annual amount you can receive from July 2025 to June 2026 is $2,400.

The Canada Disability Benefit is issued on May 21.

Canada Pension Plan

If you’re retired, then that means it’s almost time for your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payment to come through. This monthly, taxable benefit “replaces part of your income when you retire”, and will keep coming each month for the rest of your life. To qualify, all you have to be is at least 60 years old and have made at least one valid contribution to the CPP. You can also keep working after you begin receiving your CPP retirement pension– it won’t be reduced, and you may also qualify for the CPP Post-Retirement Benefit.

The CPP is issued on May 27.

Old Age Security

If you’re 65 and older, then the Old Age Security (OAS) pension is a monthly payment that you can receive. As long as you have sufficient information available, Service Canada will automatically enroll you into the payment plan. Qualifications include the aforementioned age range, as well as being a Canadian citizen or legal resident at the time of OAS approval. You must also have resided in Canada for at least 10 years since the age of 18. There are other qualifications for those living outside of Canada, which you can check here.

The OAS is issued on May 27.

B.C. Family Benefit

The B.C. Family Benefit is a monthly benefit meant for eligible families with children under the age of 18, and is combined into the CCB. Your payment amount if calculated automatically by the CRA based on information from the personal tax returns you (and your spouse or common-law partner) have filed. For the July 2025 to June 2026 period, the maximum annual benefit you may receive is $1,750 for your first child, $1,100 for your second child, and $900 for each additional child.

The B.C. Family Benefit is issued on the same day as the CCB, on May 20.

Looking for more information on Government of Canada benefits? Check our our Finance section to learn about what’s going on economically in the city.