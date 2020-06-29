Vancouver’s Newest Bar & Grill Just Opened On The False Creek Seawall

Patio season is among us and what better way to celebrate than by dining at one of Vancouver’s newest waterfront eateries.

Beach Ave Bar and Grill just opened its doors near the Burrard Street Bridge, in the space that once occupied Tap Shack.

It’s the perfect place for a bite to eat and some drinks on the patio, which is situated right on the False Creek seawall.

For starters, they have a house poutine, wings, prawn tacos, crab fondue, mussels and lettuce wraps (just to name a few).

As for burgers and entrees, dig into a variety of options like their hickory BBQ burger, beyond beach burger, fried chicken sandwich, surf n turf flatbread and cod & chips.

Make sure to save room for dessert though, they’ve got an ice cream brownie with a waffle Skor crumble and salted caramel cheesecake.

Order up some drinks with plenty of beer and cider brands available on tap and a generous selection of wine. For cocktails, try their beach blue margarita, sunset spritz, gin-nori or rum lilikoi.

Happy Hour is on Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $5 beers, $7 wines and $6 hot dogs.

Beach Ave Bar and Grill

When: Open noon to 10 p.m. daily

Where: 1012 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

