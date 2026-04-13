Heads up, savvy shoppers! The Spring Warehouse Sale is coming to The Furniture Shop, inviting you to take advantage of deals up to 60% off!

Now’s your chance to get today’s hottest designer furniture for a fraction of the price. Tons of items are sold at below cost, with the warehouse absolutely full of amazing pieces that are just waiting to come home with you. From beautiful tables to comfortable sofas to seats, there’s definitely something here that will brighten your house.

The sale is happening for one day only on April 18, starting at 9:00am sharp! Be sure to get there early so you can get the first look at all the spectacular furniture available for purchase.

If you’re curious, you can also take a look at the online store to see what’s available online. There’s triple the amount of inventory at the Progress Way location, with some updated inventory being posted on their website, as well.

Come on down on April 18 for your chance to purchase designer leather sofas, chairs, dining sets, and much more.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 18, 2026

📍 Location: 7533 Progress Way

🎟️ More Info: Spring Warehouse Sale