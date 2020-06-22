A New Outdoor Sandwich Spot & Wine Bar Just Opened In Vancouver

A popular BBQ joint in Vancouver has just opened up a whole new concept in the time of COVID-19.
Say Mercy! is introducing B-Side, one part sandwich shop, one part wine bar. And the best part is, it’s all outside.
The licensed pop-up gives customers a unique space to enjoy delicious food and wine while soaking up the great outdoors. It also allows them to follow social distancing guidelines.
They’ll be whipping up the sandwiches during lunchtime and then shifting into wine mode at night. The sandwich line-up includes: pulled pork, falafel, jerk chicken and cheesesteak (all $13). They also have ice cream sandwiches for those hot summer days.
In the evenings, guests can dig into a variety of Say Mercy! eats, like their signature shrimp and grits and BBQ bolognese.
Much like its name suggests, the new concept is located right beside (or should we say B-Side) Say Mercy!
B-Side Say Mercy
When: The sandwich bar is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the wine bar is open after that until 10 p.m.
Where: 4298 Fraser Street, Vancouver
