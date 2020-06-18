Chatime Has New Refreshing Drinks For Summer Ft. Edible Glitter

Looking for a beverage with a little added sparkle? Chatime has just the thing for you—quite literally.
The highly-popular Taiwanese tea joint has just unveiled a refreshing new drink series just in time for summer. And trust us, you don’t want to miss out on this one.
New drink line-up
- Lychee grapefruit stardust
- Passionfruit peach glow
- Rosy peach sparkle
They’re all fruity and magical in their own unique ways and all contain edible glitter (for an Instagram-worthy touch).
If you want to try a sip of these new offerings, you’re going to have to act quick. They’re available for a limited time only, from now until the end of July.
Introducing our NEW limited time Shimmer & Shine Series! This series is a colourful collection of drinks that contain edible shimmer, giving it that glitter effect! ✨Follow @chatimecanada for future campaigns and updates! – *At participating locations in BC only. Available while supplies last, until July 31, 2020.
Shimmer and shine series at Chatime
When: Available now until July 31, 2020
Where: They have several locations across Metro Vancouver, check out their website for the one nearest you
