Chatime Has New Refreshing Drinks For Summer Ft. Edible Glitter

Looking for a beverage with a little added sparkle? Chatime has just the thing for you—quite literally.

The highly-popular Taiwanese tea joint has just unveiled a refreshing new drink series just in time for summer. And trust us, you don’t want to miss out on this one.

New drink line-up

Lychee grapefruit stardust

Passionfruit peach glow

Rosy peach sparkle

They’re all fruity and magical in their own unique ways and all contain edible glitter (for an Instagram-worthy touch).

If you want to try a sip of these new offerings, you’re going to have to act quick. They’re available for a limited time only, from now until the end of July.

Shimmer and shine series at Chatime

When: Available now until July 31, 2020

Where: They have several locations across Metro Vancouver, check out their website for the one nearest you

For more sips and bites in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.