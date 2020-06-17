Get Boozy Sorbet In Vancouver To Celebrate National Vermouth Day

There’s a new treat in town and it’s the best of both worlds. Rain Or Shine Ice Cream is teaming up with Ampersand Distilling Co. to offer dessert lovers a boozy sorbet.

Celebrate National Vermouth Day on June 19 with this special Vermouth-infused basil lime sorbet.

It’s made with Ampersand’s Imperative Dry Vermouth (and a splash of Ampersand Gin).

Ice cream fans can get their hands on this one at any of Rain Or Shine’s three locations across Vancouver, until supplies last.

Act quick if you don’t want to miss out on sampling this refreshing summer snack.

Basil Lime Vermouth Sorbet at Rain Or Shine

When: Open Wednesday – Sunday from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Pick up at one of their three Vancouver locations (3382 Cambie Street, 1926 W 4th Ave or 6001 University Blvd)

