Calling all foodies! The popular street food vendor WhataFood is finally getting its very first brick and mortar shop.

It’s coming to New Westminster later this month and we’re pretty excited about it.

You’ve likely seen them before at the Richmond Night Market and other street food events across Metro Vancouver.

WhataFood specializes in Pastel, a savoury Brazilian street food snack consisting of pies with assorted fillings that are fried to perfection. There’s a number of variations of the dish, including beef and cheese, salted cod and Jerky beef.

They will also be serving freshly pressed sugar cane juice, which is another popular Brazilian tradition dating back centuries.

Their first eatery will open June 27 inside the New Westminster SkyTrain Station.

WhataFood

When: Opening June 27, 2020

Where: Inside New Westminster SkyTrain Station

