This Spot Is Your One Stop Shop For Filipino Desserts & They Deliver

Up your dessert game with Coco Cakes. The Vancouver shop specializes in Bibingka cakes, the popular Filipino-style rice cake.

They’re whipping up a variety of flavours of these soft, rich and chewy treats. After one bite, you’ll be hooked.

Filipino Mochi Cakes:

Coconut Pandan

Ube

Mango

Calamansi (Filipino lime with a cinnamon graham cracker topping)

PB Choco Swirl

Top them off with a delicious coconut cream. They’re the perfect dessert, without being overly sweet.

And the best part is, you can get them delivered (for a small fee) on select days across Metro Vancouver. Or else, you can just drop by their shop for pick up.

Coco Cakes

When: Pick up or get delivery from Wednesday to Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Dunbar Community Centre (4747 Dunbar Street, Vancouver)

Cost: $25 for a box of 9

