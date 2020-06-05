This Spot Is Your One Stop Shop For Filipino Desserts & They Deliver

Up your dessert game with Coco Cakes. The Vancouver shop specializes in Bibingka cakes, the popular Filipino-style rice cake.
They’re whipping up a variety of flavours of these soft, rich and chewy treats. After one bite, you’ll be hooked.
Filipino Mochi Cakes:
- Coconut Pandan
- Ube
- Mango
- Calamansi (Filipino lime with a cinnamon graham cracker topping)
- PB Choco Swirl
Top them off with a delicious coconut cream. They’re the perfect dessert, without being overly sweet.
And the best part is, you can get them delivered (for a small fee) on select days across Metro Vancouver. Or else, you can just drop by their shop for pick up.
WHO NEEDS BROWNIES ANYWAY!? ——————————————— … when you’ve got chewy chocolate mochi cakes 🤤 here is our newest flavour — CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER SWIRL! So this flavour isn’t exactly exclusive to the Philippines but this country is the largest producer of cacao in Southeast Asia. Mama herself had a cacao plant in the backyard while growing up in Cebu and they would make delicious treats with it — champorado or puto sikwate anyone!? Peanuts or “mani” as they say in the Philippines were introduced there from South America by the Spanish during colonial times. Food is history. Food is love. Food is life. Hope y’all enjoy this one! Available for orders starting on Wednesday, May 27th 😌 . . . . . #cococakesyvr #thecoconutlife #filipinodessert #filipinobaking #merienda #philippines #kakanin #filipinofood #mochicake #ube #bukopandan #mango #calamansi #cacao #bakingfromscratch #bakinglove #vancouverfood #vancouverfoodie #vancouverfoodies #vancouverfoodie #vanfoodie #604food #604foodie #igfoodie #foodiesofinstagram #foodiegram #vancouverfoodblogger #vancouverfoodster
Coco Cakes
When: Pick up or get delivery from Wednesday to Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Dunbar Community Centre (4747 Dunbar Street, Vancouver)
Cost: $25 for a box of 9
