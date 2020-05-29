Cereal Cookies Are A Thing & You Can Get Them Delivered In Vancouver

A Vancouver bakery is offering the most decadent of treats that would make even the Cookie Monster proud.
Connie’s Cravings is all about out-of-the-box cookies that will definitely satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.
You Might Also Like:
- Up Your Dessert Game With These Giant Tiramisu Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Curb Your Munchies At This New Store With All The Hard-To-Find Snacks
Our favourite? The fruity pebble cookie that gives snack lovers the best of both worlds—cereal and cookies.
Cookie flavours
- Fruity cereal
- Classic chocolate chip
- Crispy coconut ube
- Matcha mochi white chocolate
You can pre-order your choice of cookies by sending them a DM on Instagram 24 hours in advance.
They offer both delivery and pick up on select days in the Vancouver area.
View this post on Instagram
Didn’t finish all the cookies? Store them in an airtight container to keep them fresh 🍪 😋 Microwave for ~10secs for a gooey sensation!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #cookies#homemade#chocolate#bestcookies#cravings#chewy#love#soft#sugar#recipe#bakery#supportsmallbusiness #vancouver#coconut#food#604 #yvr#foodie#food#localbusines#cookietime#cookie#best#local#vancity#vancouverfoodie#dessert#homemade#ordernow#snack#gooey#ube
Connie’s Cravings
When: Delivery available Wednesday & Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Vancouver area
Where: Pick up is available Thursday & Saturday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. along 31st & Victoria Drive
Cost: $15 for a half dozen, $28 for a dozen
For more sweet treats, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.