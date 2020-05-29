Cereal Cookies Are A Thing & You Can Get Them Delivered In Vancouver

A Vancouver bakery is offering the most decadent of treats that would make even the Cookie Monster proud.

Connie’s Cravings is all about out-of-the-box cookies that will definitely satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

Our favourite? The fruity pebble cookie that gives snack lovers the best of both worlds—cereal and cookies.

Cookie flavours

Fruity cereal

Classic chocolate chip

Crispy coconut ube

Matcha mochi white chocolate

You can pre-order your choice of cookies by sending them a DM on Instagram 24 hours in advance.

They offer both delivery and pick up on select days in the Vancouver area.

Connie’s Cravings

When: Delivery available Wednesday & Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Vancouver area

Where: Pick up is available Thursday & Saturday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. along 31st & Victoria Drive

Cost: $15 for a half dozen, $28 for a dozen

