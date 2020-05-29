Cereal Cookies Are A Thing & You Can Get Them Delivered In Vancouver

Meagan Gill | May 29, 2020
Connie's Cravings
Photo: Connie's Cravings

A Vancouver bakery is offering the most decadent of treats that would make even the Cookie Monster proud.

Connie’s Cravings is all about out-of-the-box cookies that will definitely satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

Our favourite? The fruity pebble cookie that gives snack lovers the best of both worlds—cereal and cookies.

Cookie flavours

  • Fruity cereal
  • Classic chocolate chip
  • Crispy coconut ube
  • Matcha mochi white chocolate

You can pre-order your choice of cookies by sending them a DM on Instagram 24 hours in advance.

They offer both delivery and pick up on select days in the Vancouver area.

Connie’s Cravings

When: Delivery available Wednesday & Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Vancouver area

Where: Pick up is available Thursday & Saturday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. along 31st & Victoria Drive

Cost: $15 for a half dozen, $28 for a dozen

