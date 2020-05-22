Curb Your Munchies At This New Store With All The Hard-To-Find Snacks

There’s a new snack shop in town and it has all the must-try treats you won’t find anywhere else.

Dank Mart is all about offering up variety when it comes to your snack choices.

It features a plethora of unique sweets including Red Velvet Chips Ahoy cookies, Mike & Ike Cotton Candy, Fudge Brownie M&M’s, Creamsicle Twizzlers, KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough, Tiramisu Oreos and Supreme-branded Oreos.

They even have an entire wall dedicated to rare cereal brands and flavours.

We’re talking about Sour Patch Kids cereal, Timbits cereal, Twinkies cereal and even a cereal based on everyone’s favourite ice cream—Drumsticks.

They also have classic cereals with a twist, like: Apple Jacks with marshmallows, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Cotton Candy Captain Crunch, Coconut Cheerios and much, much more.

As for drinks, they have Pepsi Blue and some typically hard to find Fanta flavours, including pineapple and grape.

Dank Mart

When: Open noon to midnight daily

Where: 418 Main Street, Vancouver

For more eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.