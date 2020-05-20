You Can Get Cheesecake Factory Sweets Delivered In Metro Vancouver

No, we still don’t have The Cheesecake Factory in BC—but you can now get a taste of their bakery’s decadent desserts in Metro Vancouver, thanks to the Joseph Richard Group.

The restaurant group is now offering a wide selection of The Cheesecake Factory Bakery’s iconic cheesecakes.

If that wasn’t enough—they’re also available for pick up through their website or delivery across Metro Vancouver through DoorDash or Uber Eats.

The delicious offerings are available at the following JRG locations:

Townhall Public House (Langley, South Surrey, Maple Ridge, Abbotsford and Chilliwack)

The Henry Public House

Edith + Arthur Public House

Oak & Thorne Public House

The Buck & Ear Bar & Grill

There’s a variety of cheesecakes to choose from, including: Oreo, Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate, Cinnabon Swirl, Godiva Double Chocolate, White Chocolate, Tuxedo Mousse and Mango Key Lime.

Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery

When: Available now

Where: Find it at any JRG restaurant

Cost: Between $9.75 – $10 per slice

For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.