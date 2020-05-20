You Can Get Cheesecake Factory Sweets Delivered In Metro Vancouver

No, we still don’t have The Cheesecake Factory in BC—but you can now get a taste of their bakery’s decadent desserts in Metro Vancouver, thanks to the Joseph Richard Group.
The restaurant group is now offering a wide selection of The Cheesecake Factory Bakery’s iconic cheesecakes.
If that wasn’t enough—they’re also available for pick up through their website or delivery across Metro Vancouver through DoorDash or Uber Eats.
The delicious offerings are available at the following JRG locations:
- Townhall Public House (Langley, South Surrey, Maple Ridge, Abbotsford and Chilliwack)
- The Henry Public House
- Edith + Arthur Public House
- Oak & Thorne Public House
- The Buck & Ear Bar & Grill
There’s a variety of cheesecakes to choose from, including: Oreo, Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate, Cinnabon Swirl, Godiva Double Chocolate, White Chocolate, Tuxedo Mousse and Mango Key Lime.
I always carry a knife in my purse. You know in case of cheesecake or something. Starting TODAY, you can get the infamous Cheesecake by The @cheesecakefactory Bakery from all of our Public Houses. Order for pickup at www.jrg.ca! Or get it delivered on @doordash or @ubereats from @sweettoothdessertsjrg by @mealticketbrandsjrg or from any of the following locations. Townhall Public House Langley Townhall Public House South Surrey Townhall Public House Maple Ridge Townhall Public House Abbotsford Townhall Chilliwack The Henry Public House Edith + Arthur Public House @oak_thorne The Buck & Ear Bar and Grill #seizethecake #cheesecakecollab #wearejrg #hospitalityathome
Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery
When: Available now
Where: Find it at any JRG restaurant
Cost: Between $9.75 – $10 per slice
