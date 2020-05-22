Up Your Dessert Game With These Giant Tiramisu Ice Cream Sandwiches

Get the best of both worlds at Earnest Ice Cream with their decadent tiramisu ice cream sandwiches.

The giant treat looks and tastes exactly like tiramisu in ice cream form and it’s everything you never even knew you needed.

They also have a variety of other delicious ice cream and ice cream sandwich offerings, including:

Apple caramel walnut

Coffee almond bark

Chocolate raspberry marshmallow

Strawberry shortcake

Lemon tart

Cookie dough

Birthday cake

Honey + chamomile

Sweet cream

Espresso

Cookies and cream

Ice cream sandwiches at Earnest Ice Cream

Where: Pick up at 1485 Frances Street, Vancouver or 127 West 1st Street, North Vancouver

