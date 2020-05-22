Up Your Dessert Game With These Giant Tiramisu Ice Cream Sandwiches

Food
Get the best of both worlds at Earnest Ice Cream with their decadent tiramisu ice cream sandwiches.
The giant treat looks and tastes exactly like tiramisu in ice cream form and it’s everything you never even knew you needed.
You Might Also Like:
- You Can Get Cheesecake Factory Sweets Delivered In Metro Vancouver
- This Coquitlam Shop Delivers Waffles With All Your Facourite Flavours
They also have a variety of other delicious ice cream and ice cream sandwich offerings, including:
- Apple caramel walnut
- Coffee almond bark
- Chocolate raspberry marshmallow
- Strawberry shortcake
- Lemon tart
- Cookie dough
- Birthday cake
- Honey + chamomile
- Sweet cream
- Espresso
- Cookies and cream
Ice cream sandwiches at Earnest Ice Cream
Where: Pick up at 1485 Frances Street, Vancouver or 127 West 1st Street, North Vancouver
For more eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.