This Richmond Dessert Shop Is Whipping Up Tux Cakes For Father’s Day

What do you get the dad who has everything? A mango cake resembling a tuxedo—obviously.

Mango Yummy is offering a sweet new treat just in time for Father’s Day. And much like their other signature desserts—it’s all about mango.

The tux cake is made up of sweet imported mangoes and you can get it with either a mango or strawberry filling for an added touch of sweetness.

It’s available in two different sizes—6 inch (6 to 8 servings) and 8 inch (10 to 12 servings). You can also add a chocolate tag for free, to personalize the cake (up to 25 characters).

Mango Yummy also has a selection of other decadent desserts, including: Ferrero Rocher cake, chocolate mousse cake and Japanese purple yam cake.

Tux Cake from Mango Yummy

When: Pre-order to get your cake for Sunday, June 21st 2020

Where: Pick up at 8271 Westminster Hwy, Richmond

