This Richmond Dessert Shop Is Whipping Up Tux Cakes For Father’s Day

What do you get the dad who has everything? A mango cake resembling a tuxedo—obviously.
Mango Yummy is offering a sweet new treat just in time for Father’s Day. And much like their other signature desserts—it’s all about mango.
The tux cake is made up of sweet imported mangoes and you can get it with either a mango or strawberry filling for an added touch of sweetness.
You Might Also Like:
- Bella Gelateria Is Opening A New Location At Metrotown Mall
- This Spot Is Your One Stop Shop For Filipino Desserts & They Deliver
It’s available in two different sizes—6 inch (6 to 8 servings) and 8 inch (10 to 12 servings). You can also add a chocolate tag for free, to personalize the cake (up to 25 characters).
Mango Yummy also has a selection of other decadent desserts, including: Ferrero Rocher cake, chocolate mousse cake and Japanese purple yam cake.
View this post on Instagram
Hi everyone! We're excited to introduce a new look for our cakes! Our Tuxedo cakes are now available in all flavors for sizes 6" and 8". To celebrate Father's Day, any cakes pre-ordered by June 18th will be 10% off when you pickup during Father's Day weekend (June 19th-21st). Call us to order your cake today! Check out our cake menu on our website or story highlights! link to our website is on our profile. 🥭🥭 Phone: (604) 233-1004 . . . . . . . . . #mangoyummy #mangoes #fathersday #cake #food #sweets #desserts #dessert #richmonddesserts #chocolate #sweet
Tux Cake from Mango Yummy
When: Pre-order to get your cake for Sunday, June 21st 2020
Where: Pick up at 8271 Westminster Hwy, Richmond
For more sweet treats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.