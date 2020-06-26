Peaked Pies Has Officially Opened A New Location In Burnaby Heights

The iconic Peaked Pies has just opened up a new location, this time in Burnaby Heights.

They’re hugely popular in both Vancouver and Whistler and we’re sure it’s going to become a big hit in Burnaby as well.

The cafe is all about Australian-style pies that you won’t be able to get enough of. And they have a variety of sweet and savoury options to choose from.

They include: butter chicken, chunky pepper steak, chicken mushroom leek, mentil lentil, beef curry and much more. Or dig into some of their other fare, like sausage rolls or breakfast quiche.

Peaked Pies also has a selection of sweet treats so you can’t leave without trying their apple crumble pie, cinnamon buns or lemon meringue tarts.

Peaked Pies New Location

When: Open now

Where: 4114 Hastings Street, Burnaby

