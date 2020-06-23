Starbucks Canada is expanding its summer-inspired menu by launching its very first non-dairy cold brew option.
Caffeine fiends looking to skip the dairy can now get a Cold Brew or Nitro Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almond Foam.
Customers can also get the non-dairy cold foam on top of any of their other favourite iced coffees.
The new offering consists of almond beverage, vanilla syrup and cinnamon. It’s also only 40 calories.
According to Starbucks Canada, the cinnamon almond foam is a lot airier than other cold foam options and customers can also get it with soy.
This is just the iconic coffee chain’s latest plant-based option, with others including: Almond Honey Flat White, Coconut Latte, Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink, Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink, Iced Golden Ginger Drink and the Beyond Meat Cheddar and Egg Sandwich.
Cold Brew/Nitro Cold Brew Cinnamon Almond Foam
When: Available now
Where: At participating Starbucks locations across Canada
For more eats and drinks across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
