Little Caesars Has Finally Stuffed Its Crazy Bread With Loads of Cheese

Calling all cheese lovers! Little Caesars is now stuffing its signature Crazy Bread with loads of gooey melted cheese.

It comes with three pieces of their Crazy Bread stuffed with warm cheese and topped off with garlic and grated Parmesan cheese. It’s then served with a side of Crazy Sauce for an added kick.

Stuffed Crazy Bread is available at participating locations in BC for $5.99 plus tax. But act quick, this offering is available for a limited-time only.

You Might Also Like:

“Since its debut in 1982, Crazy Bread’s popularity has grown to reach a nearly iconic status,” said Jeff Klein, VP of Global Marketing, in a news release.

“That’s why we think Crazy Bread is the perfect platform to be stuffed with other crave-able ingredients for the ultimate complement to our pizza.”

The pizza chain is available for delivery or contact-less pick-up, just place your order online or through their app.

Stuffed Crazy Bread at Little Caesars

When: Available now for a limited-time only

Where: Participating Little Caesars locations

Cost: $5.99

For more must-try eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.