Popular Vietnamese Street Food Gem Lunch Lady Opens in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Anthony Bourdain’s favourite Vietnam go-to spot, Lunch Lady, is coming to Vancouver this month.

The street food stall is setting up shop, Monday June 15th on Commercial Drive. This will be the food spot’s first North American location.

RELATED: Here’s All The Okanagan Wineries Re-Opening For Summer Tastings

“Lunch Lady Vancouver is an opportunity for the Pacific Northwest to experience the finest flavours that Hồ Chí Minh City has to offer,” reads a press release.

The food stall was featured in Bourdain’s No Reservations TV show, but has been drawing crowds in Hồ Chí Minh City since 1997.

Lunch Lady Vancouver offers daily noodle rotations that are popular choices in Vietnam. You can also find a traditional Vietnamese brunch from 11 am-3 pm each day, while there will be a family-style shareable menu for dinner.

A full menu will be available online, July 1st.

If you’re looking for other places to eat, Cactus Club has reopened while Uncle Tetsu’s is finally opening.

For more tasty eats in Vancouver, head to our Food section.