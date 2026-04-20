Getting an education is important, and aesthetics can really help keep you focused while you’re in school. And according to magazine House Beautiful, two Canadian university campuses are so gorgeous that they’ve made their way into their Most Stunning College Campuses in the World ranking.

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The World’s Most Stunning Campuses

University of British Columbia

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that the University of British Columbia made it onto the ranking at #22. Vancouver is known for so many things, including its natural beauty, bracing air, and amazing university scene. UBC isn’t just a world-class school— it’s also a beautiful place to take a walk through.

With mountains and beaches, House Beautiful notes that you get “the best of both worlds” at UBC. You have views of the North Shore mountains, as well as several beaches located all over the campus. The most popular of the latter being Wreck Beach, a popular hangout spot for both students and people who like to be one with nature with its clothing-optional rules. Just look for that iconic steep staircase and begin your journey to one of Canada’s most-visited beaches.

UBC also has tons of gardens that you can get lost in. This includes the UBC Botanical Garden, Nitobe Memorial Garden, and the UBC Rose Garden.

Royal Roads University

In 9th place is Royal Roads University, located in Victoria. The campus is located on the Hatley Park National Historic site, which means that the students there are constantly surrounded by Edwardian beauty and aesthetics wherever their next class takes them. With 565 ocean acres, there’s tons to see here.

You can hike an old-growth forest, stroll in the Japanese gardens, or walk along the waterfront to behold a castle. The area around the castle is lush and green, filled with gardens that are absolutely stunning in the sunlight. Take a gaze at the Olympic Mountains in the distance, or even dip your toes in the Esquimalt Lagoon.