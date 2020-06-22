This Vancouver Cafe Brought In Mannequins To Help You Social Distance

A Vancouver cafe is ramping up its safety measures to ensure people adhere to social distancing guidelines amid the pandemic.

Roundel Cafe has brought in the help of mannequins to enforce safe distancing between customers. This is unique to Vancouver but it’s been done in several cities across the U.S. as restaurants navigate business operations in the time of COVID-19.

The mannequins have been placed throughout the space to ensure people are staying a minimum of six feet apart from one another.

Like most places, the eatery reopened its doors to half-capacity just a few weeks ago. The mannequins have helped to not only promote safety but also to add a little more swagger to the joint.

Roundel Cafe decided not to take the route other businesses have been taking—by implementing directional arrows or by putting down X’s to block off seats.

The use of mannequins gets the point across, while still welcoming customers to come in and have some time to themselves. Or with a mannequin coffee date, that is.

Roundel Cafe

When: Open 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily

Where: 2465 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

