McDonald’s Is Launching Mini Donuts & They’ll Be Available All Day Long

McDonald’s Canada is rolling out some decadent new treats. Indulge your sweet tooth with their McCafé Li’l Donuts, available all day long.
After introducing them in select markets last year, McDonald’s is now making them a permanent menu item so people across Canada can enjoy them all the time.
You Might Also Like:
- This Vancouver Shop Has A Nanaimo Ice Cream Bar For Canada Day
- Chatime Has New Refreshing Drinks For Summer Ft. Edible Glitter
They come in five mouth-watering flavours:
- Apple Fritter
- Sprinkle
- Strawberry Jelly
- Maple Caramel
- Boston Cream
The mini donuts are the best possible snack to satisfy your cravings morning, afternoon or night. And they’re the perfect pairing to a McDonald’s coffee (or burger).
They’re 99 cents each or you can get: two for $1.79, six for $4.99 or 12 for $9.49, plus tax.
Li’l Donuts at McDonald’s
Where: Participating McDonald’s locations across Canada
For more eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.