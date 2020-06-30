McDonald’s Is Launching Mini Donuts & They’ll Be Available All Day Long

McDonald’s Canada is rolling out some decadent new treats. Indulge your sweet tooth with their McCafé Li’l Donuts, available all day long.

After introducing them in select markets last year, McDonald’s is now making them a permanent menu item so people across Canada can enjoy them all the time.

They come in five mouth-watering flavours:

Apple Fritter

Sprinkle

Strawberry Jelly

Maple Caramel

Boston Cream

The mini donuts are the best possible snack to satisfy your cravings morning, afternoon or night. And they’re the perfect pairing to a McDonald’s coffee (or burger).

They’re 99 cents each or you can get: two for $1.79, six for $4.99 or 12 for $9.49, plus tax.

Li’l Donuts at McDonald’s



Where: Participating McDonald’s locations across Canada

