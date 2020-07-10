This Sweet Shop Is Home To Vancouver’s Best (& Biggest) Cookies

Meagan Gill | July 10, 2020
Food
YVR Cookie
Photo: YVR Cookie

Calling all cookie connoisseurs!

These cookies just might be a contender for the GOAT cookie award (if there was one). YVR Cookie is home to arguably the best cookies in the city (and they’re gigantic too).

The jumbo cookies are filled with ooey gooey goodness in your choice of flavour:

  • Golden macadamia (brand new)
  • Chocolate peanut butter
  • Cookies n creme
  • Cookie butter caramel
  • Triple chocolate
  • Salted caramel pretzel
  • Reese’s peanut butter
  • Birthday cake
  • Chocolate chip

Sink your teeth into these decadent treats just once and you’ll more than likely be hooked. Place an order online through their website.

YVR Cookie

Photo: YVR Cookie

YVR Cookie

Photo: YVR Cookie

YVR Cookie

Where: Order online for delivery right to your door

Cost: Box of four cookies for $25, six cookies for $36 and 12 cookies for $64

