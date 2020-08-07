KFC is bringing Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwiches to Canada very soon.
Starting August 10th, customers will be able to sink their teeth into the vegan alternative at participating locations across the country.
It’s made with Lightlife, which is one of Beyond Meat’s greatest competitors.
You Might Also Like:
- Create Your Own Picnic To Go At This Metro Vancouver Spot
- A New 24 Hour Fried Chicken Joint Just Opened In Burnaby
To start things off, it will be available in sandwich form and also as plant-based popcorn chicken for a limited-time only.
Patrons can order the vegan chicken sandwich or popcorn chicken on their own, as part of a combo or as part of a box meal.
The sandwiches were originally tested out for one day in Mississauga, Ontario where the location sold more than a month’s worth of sandwiches in just six hours.
KFC Fried Chicken Sandwiches
When: Available starting August 10th, 2020
Where: Participating KFC locations across Canada
For more eats across Metro Vancouver and beyond, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.