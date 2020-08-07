KFC is bringing Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwiches to Canada very soon.

Starting August 10th, customers will be able to sink their teeth into the vegan alternative at participating locations across the country.

It’s made with Lightlife, which is one of Beyond Meat’s greatest competitors.

You Might Also Like:

To start things off, it will be available in sandwich form and also as plant-based popcorn chicken for a limited-time only.

Patrons can order the vegan chicken sandwich or popcorn chicken on their own, as part of a combo or as part of a box meal.

The sandwiches were originally tested out for one day in Mississauga, Ontario where the location sold more than a month’s worth of sandwiches in just six hours.

KFC Fried Chicken Sandwiches

When: Available starting August 10th, 2020

Where: Participating KFC locations across Canada

For more eats across Metro Vancouver and beyond, check out our Food section.