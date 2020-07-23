A New 24-Hour Fried Chicken Joint Just Opened Up Shop In Burnaby

Calling all fried chicken lovers! There’s a new 24-hour joint in town to satisfy all your fried chicken needs.

Hi Five Chicken just opened a new location on Hastings Street in Burnaby.

As you may have already guessed—they’re all about crispy (and juicy) fried chicken. And you’ll likely become hooked after just one bite.

Try their regular fried chicken, spicy fried chicken or roasted chicken. They also have a selection of mouth watering sandwiches for you to sink your teeth into, including: Smokehouse BBQ, Super Spicy (Roasted) and Super Spicy (Fried).

Other menu items include: chicken strips, hot wings, deep fried pickles, mac and cheese nuggets, tater tots and a veggie jalapeno crunch wrap.

Save room for dessert, they’ve got brownies and apple pie to satisfy your sweet tooth.

New Hi Five Chicken Location in Burnaby

When: Open now

Where: 5933 Hastings Street

