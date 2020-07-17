One Of Vancouver’s Most Magical High Tea Salons Just Opened A Patio

One of the city’s best high tea spots is now offering guests a new place to indulge in their vast selection of sips and bites.

Neverland Tea Salon has unveiled a makeshift patio just in time for summer. The move also allows for more social distancing as their dining area is quite small inside.

They’ll also be able to seat more people because of the added space while still maintaining customers have a safe distance from one another.

Dig into a variety of delicious eats, both savoury and sweet. Their afternoon tea spreads come with a selection of miniature sandwiches, desserts and of course, scones with clotted cream and jam.

And you can get never-ending pots of tea (with dozens to choose from). Their menu can also be made vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free.

If you’d rather take it home, the eatery also offers all of their sets to-go. It’s a great way to celebrate a special event or even to just spoil yourself with a much-needed treat.

Neverland Tea Salon

When: Open daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Where: 3066 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Most tea sets are $38

