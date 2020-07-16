Vancouver Has A New Upscale Mexican Joint Featuring Authentic Eats

There’s a new eatery in town and it’s all about Mexican food. Check out the now open Ophelia right in the heart of Olympic Village if you’re craving authentic Latin American cuisine.

The upscale eatery highlights the bold and vibrant dishes of Mexico you know and love in a unique space filled with Mexican inspired art and sculptures.

It’s being brought to the city by the same team behind The Flying Pig and WildTale. So if it’s anything like those restaurants, we already know it’s going to be a hit.

Here’s just a taste of what the menu has to offer:

Sopa de Tortilla

Pulpo en Mole Blanco (corn-crusted octopus with chorizo and white mole)

Enchiladas Grantinadas with braised chicken

Costilla de Cerdo (roasted pork chop with chicharron cheddar mashed potatoes and pipian verde sauce)

The cocina will also host Happy Hour Tuesdays to Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. During this time guests will be able to enjoy a selection of sips and snacks (including Prawn Ceviche Tostadas and Queso con Chorizo).

The drinks will definitely not disappoint either. Get mezcal and tequila tasting flights, margaritas, craft beer or wine.

Ophelia is accepting reservations for parties of up to six guests.

Ophelia

When: Open Tuesday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Where: 165 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

For more must-try eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.