Create Your Own Picnic To Go At This Metro Vancouver Spot

Up your social distancing friendly picnic game with eats from Trattoria. The popular Italian eatery is offering picnic kits for two that you can customize to your liking.

It’s available for delivery or pick-up at all three of their locations: Kitsilano, Park Royal and Burnaby.

You Might Also Like:

U Pik-Nik For Two

Bread & Spreads:



Chickpea spread

Tomato bruschetta

Olives

6 slices focaccia bread

One Choice of Salad:

Caesar

Mista

One Choice of Pasta:

Any of the pastas on the menu

Two Drinks of Your Choice:

White Claw, Mango

White Claw, Grapefruit

Red Truck Pilsner

Red Truck IPA

Get all the fixins for $35 on DoorDash or Uber Eats for delivery or receive a 20% discount if you pick it up at one of their restaurants ($28).

Trattoria Locations

Vancouver: 1850 W 4th Ave

West Vancouver: 757 Main Street, Park Royal

Burnaby: 4501 Kingsway #102

For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.