Create Your Own Picnic To Go At This Metro Vancouver Spot

Up your social distancing friendly picnic game with eats from Trattoria. The popular Italian eatery is offering picnic kits for two that you can customize to your liking.
It’s available for delivery or pick-up at all three of their locations: Kitsilano, Park Royal and Burnaby.
U Pik-Nik For Two
Bread & Spreads:
- Chickpea spread
- Tomato bruschetta
- Olives
- 6 slices focaccia bread
One Choice of Salad:
- Caesar
- Mista
One Choice of Pasta:
- Any of the pastas on the menu
Two Drinks of Your Choice:
- White Claw, Mango
- White Claw, Grapefruit
- Red Truck Pilsner
- Red Truck IPA
Get all the fixins for $35 on DoorDash or Uber Eats for delivery or receive a 20% discount if you pick it up at one of their restaurants ($28).
Trattoria Locations
Vancouver: 1850 W 4th Ave
West Vancouver: 757 Main Street, Park Royal
Burnaby: 4501 Kingsway #102
