This Local Bakery Is Vancouver’s Newest Donut Destination

Sweet Artemis Bakery just opened its doors in Vancouver and it’s about all things sweet (obviously).

Their mini donuts will likely become their claim to fame, with a number of decadent flavours to choose from.

Try their milk tea, strawberry, matcha, earl grey, mochi, ube, vanilla, hojicha, black sesame or chocolate varieties.

These unique (and delicious) options will surely be a huge hit among Vancouverites. Plus, who doesn’t love mini donuts?!

They also have butter mochi, blueberry muffins and s’mores brownies. And everything is made fresh to order.

You can get your hands on these for pick-up only, at their storefront near 1st Avenue and Rupert Street. To pre-order, send them a DM on Instagram.

Sweet Artemis Bakery

When: Open now

Where: Pick up at 1st Avenue and Rupert Street, Vancouver

Cost: $12 for a half dozen, $24 for a dozen

