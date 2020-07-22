This Local Bakery Is Vancouver’s Newest Donut Destination

Sweet Artemis Bakery just opened its doors in Vancouver and it’s about all things sweet (obviously).
Their mini donuts will likely become their claim to fame, with a number of decadent flavours to choose from.
Try their milk tea, strawberry, matcha, earl grey, mochi, ube, vanilla, hojicha, black sesame or chocolate varieties.
You Might Also Like:
- Dig Into Vancouver’s Best Ice Cream Spots This Summer
- This Shop Has 3D Jelly Cakes To Brighten Up Any Birthday In Quarantine
View this post on Instagram
Mhmm who likes mochi & donut 🍩 why not have both in one ☝️ combo. Mini mochi donut available ube, matcha , earl grey & milk tea flavors……….. More coming soon…..follow for more updates 😊 #foodie #bake #baking #bakery #donut #mochi #minimochidonut #yummy #food #bakersofinstagram #baker
These unique (and delicious) options will surely be a huge hit among Vancouverites. Plus, who doesn’t love mini donuts?!
They also have butter mochi, blueberry muffins and s’mores brownies. And everything is made fresh to order.
You can get your hands on these for pick-up only, at their storefront near 1st Avenue and Rupert Street. To pre-order, send them a DM on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
✨MILK TEA AND STRAWBERRY MINI DONUTS??✨ ___ BRAND NEW bakery @sweet.artemis.bakery makes these tasty and adorable MINI DONUTS, MOCHI BROWNIES, and a lot more! The strawberry mini donuts were my absolute favourite, I’d recommend trying those 😍 ___ P I C T U R E D STRAWBERRY MINI DONUTS MILK TEA MINI DONUTS BUTTER MOCHI BROWNIES UBE MOCHI BROWNIES ___ WHICH FLAVOUR OF DONUTS WOULD YOU TRY?? ⬇️⬇️⬇️
Sweet Artemis Bakery
When: Open now
Where: Pick up at 1st Avenue and Rupert Street, Vancouver
Cost: $12 for a half dozen, $24 for a dozen
For more must-try eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.