Celebrate Summer In Vancouver With This New Seafood Boil For Two

Nothing says summer better than a seafood boil on one of the best patios on Granville Island. Luckily, The Sandbar is offering just that on Sundays.

They’ve unveiled a new seafood boil for two and it’s the best way to spend a warm sunny day.

The $90 Louisiana-style seafood experience is designed to be shared and it’s available starting July 26.

It includes everything your heart (and stomach) could desire, including: a full pound of mussels and clams, jumbo tiger prawns and two lobster tails.

It also comes in a savoury broth with sausage, potatoes and corn on the cob topped off with a citrus lemon butter.

Guests can also choose to add on Dungeness crab or a whole lobster to their meal, for an added cost.

Seafood boil for two at The Sandbar

When: Available Sundays throughout summer, starting July 26, 2020

Where: 1535 Johnston Street Creekhouse #102

Cost: $90 ($45 per person)

