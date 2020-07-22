Celebrate Summer In Vancouver With This New Seafood Boil For Two

Nothing says summer better than a seafood boil on one of the best patios on Granville Island. Luckily, The Sandbar is offering just that on Sundays.
They’ve unveiled a new seafood boil for two and it’s the best way to spend a warm sunny day.
The $90 Louisiana-style seafood experience is designed to be shared and it’s available starting July 26.
You Might Also Like:
- Vancouver Has A New Upscale Mexican Joint Featuring Authentic Eats
- One Of Vancouver’s Most Magical High Tea Salons Just Opened A New Patio Space
It includes everything your heart (and stomach) could desire, including: a full pound of mussels and clams, jumbo tiger prawns and two lobster tails.
It also comes in a savoury broth with sausage, potatoes and corn on the cob topped off with a citrus lemon butter.
Guests can also choose to add on Dungeness crab or a whole lobster to their meal, for an added cost.
Seafood boil for two at The Sandbar
When: Available Sundays throughout summer, starting July 26, 2020
Where: 1535 Johnston Street Creekhouse #102
Cost: $90 ($45 per person)
For more eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.