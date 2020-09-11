Build-Your-Own Caesars Or Mimosas At This Vancouver Brunch Hot Spot

Up your brunch game at Honey Salt with their new build-your-own drink menu.

The popular Vancouver brunch spot inside Parq is offering the customizable drink menu every weekend. Guests can choose from a variety options to get their Caesar or Mimosa exactly to their liking.

Build-Your-Own Caesar

Choose from standard or premium libations

Classic or house-made juices

A selection of rim salts & spices

A large list of garnishes from fresh & pickled vegetables to fan favorites like chorizo and bocconcini

Add a dash of extra flavour with a selection of sauces and spices

Build-Your-Own Mimosa

Get it by the glass or for the table

Choose from a selection of premium bubbles

Get the classic orange juice or get adventurous with grapefruit, white peach, mango, strawberry, passion fruit or aprito

Build-Your-Own Drinks at Honey Salt

When: Brunch every Saturday & Sunday

Where: Inside Parq at 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

