Build-Your-Own Caesars Or Mimosas At This Vancouver Brunch Hot Spot

Up your brunch game at Honey Salt with their new build-your-own drink menu.
The popular Vancouver brunch spot inside Parq is offering the customizable drink menu every weekend. Guests can choose from a variety options to get their Caesar or Mimosa exactly to their liking.
Build-Your-Own Caesar
- Choose from standard or premium libations
- Classic or house-made juices
- A selection of rim salts & spices
- A large list of garnishes from fresh & pickled vegetables to fan favorites like chorizo and bocconcini
- Add a dash of extra flavour with a selection of sauces and spices
Build-Your-Own Mimosa
- Get it by the glass or for the table
- Choose from a selection of premium bubbles
- Get the classic orange juice or get adventurous with grapefruit, white peach, mango, strawberry, passion fruit or aprito
Build-Your-Own Drinks at Honey Salt
When: Brunch every Saturday & Sunday
Where: Inside Parq at 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
