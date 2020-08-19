This Bubble Tea Shop Just Unveiled A New Line-Up Of Boba Ice Cream Floats

Name a more iconic duo—we’ll wait.

Jenjudan Canada has just unveiled a new line-up of boba ice cream floats that you must try ASAP.

Get the best of both worlds with this decadent treat that you likely won’t be able to get enough of (especially with all the hot weather lately).

You Might Also Like:

Keep cool with these epic creations:

Bailey’s Earl Grey: Try this delicious beverage with house blended milk foam with fresh earl grey and then topped off with Bailey’s ice cream.

Try this delicious beverage with house blended milk foam with fresh earl grey and then topped off with Bailey’s ice cream. Truedan Pink Float: Dig into strawberry slush with milk topped with strawberry ice cream.

Dig into strawberry slush with milk topped with strawberry ice cream. Truedan Moch Float: Get your caffeine fix with this latte topped with chocolate ice cream and Oreo bits.

Jenjudan Boba Ice Cream Floats

When: Available now!

Where: Locations on Robson, Kingsway and in Yaletown

Cost: $6.95 each for a limited-time only, regular price is $7.50

For more must-try sips and bites in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.