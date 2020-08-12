You Can Now Get Supersized Bubble Tea In Vancouver

Sip on a signature Chatime beverage, but supersized. The popular boba joint is bringing back its ever-so-popular Super Cup where you can get the best bang for your buck.

The one litre cup is only available now until the end of September at select B.C. stores—so act quick.

These drinks are so big, they have two openings for straws.

Bubble tea lovers can try the jumbo version of either the Thai Milk Tea or the Butterfly Lagoon, which is a peach pineapple pea tea.

It’s part of a collaboration with Tourism Thailand, where customers have a chance to win a 7 day trip for two to Bangkok.

For regular sized beverages you can still enjoy other Chatime favourites, including their Taro Smoothie, Lychee Slush or classic Milk Tea (just to name a few).

Chatime Super Cup

When: Available now until September 30th, 2020

Where: Select ChaTime locations across B.C.

