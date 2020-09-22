All Aboard: There’s A New Spot In Town Serving Sushi By Bullet Train

All aboard—it’s sushi time! There’s a new hot spot in town serving sushi with the help of a bullet train.

Sushi Aboard is now open on Denman Street, in the heart of the West End.

Order as much sushi as your heart (and stomach) desires from a tablet at your table. When your order is ready, it will be delivered on a train which travels right to your table for a fun (and contact-less) way of dining in.

Their menu consists of a variety of Nigiri sushi (including: Inari, Unagi, Sockeye Salmon, Tuna, Tako and Chopped Scallops).

They also have a selection of rolls, like Salmon Maki, Avocado Roll, Yam Roll, Dynamite Roll, California Roll and a Spicy Tuna Roll.

Try other classic dishes, with everything from Miso Soup and Chicken Teriyaki to Chicken Karaage and Yam Tempura.

Sushi Aboard

When: Open from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 8:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Closed on Mondays

Where: 1047 Denman Street, Vancouver

