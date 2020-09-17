This Downtown Eatery Has a New $15 Big Burger & Beer Deal

One of Vancouver’s most popular restaurants is offering a deal that is too good (and too delicious) to pass up.
Head over to Black + Blue to dig into a burger, fries and beer lunch special for just $15. The burger is filled with mushrooms, double smoked bacon, truffle aioli and an onion ring.
Nothing beats a classic burger combo along with a pint while sitting on a patio overlooking the city. And Black + Blue is home to one of the best patios the city has to offer.
The deal is only available on Fridays, until 2 p.m.
$15 Burger/Beer Combo at Black + Blue
When: Available for lunch every Friday until 2 p.m.
Where: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver
