This Downtown Eatery Has a New $15 Big Burger & Beer Deal

One of Vancouver’s most popular restaurants is offering a deal that is too good (and too delicious) to pass up.

Head over to Black + Blue to dig into a burger, fries and beer lunch special for just $15. The burger is filled with mushrooms, double smoked bacon, truffle aioli and an onion ring.

You Might Also Like:

Nothing beats a classic burger combo along with a pint while sitting on a patio overlooking the city. And Black + Blue is home to one of the best patios the city has to offer.

The deal is only available on Fridays, until 2 p.m.

$15 Burger/Beer Combo at Black + Blue

When: Available for lunch every Friday until 2 p.m.

Where: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver

For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.