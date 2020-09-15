You Can Get Half-Price Ramen Bowls In Vancouver For One Day Only

The only thing better than ramen is half-price ramen. Luckily for us—the newly opened Kinton Ramen is offering just that.

To celebrate its new location at UBC, the eatery is offering 50% off all of its signature ramen bowls. But act quick—it’s available for one day only.

Mark your calendar for Friday, Sept. 25, when you can dig into their signature eats for a fraction of the cost.

Guests who visit on this day will also receive a free gyoza coupon that is valid until Oct. 31. The deal is available for dine-in guests only.

The menu features a variety of delicious eats, including sous-vide chicken, pork, crispy karaage and vegetarian ramen bowls that are available in five different styles. They include: Original, Shoyu, Miso, Spicy Garlic and Spicy Jalapeno.

You can also customize your bowl by choosing the type of noodles you want, along with toppings. Customers can add Swiss cheese, seaweed, scallions, bean sprouts and a seasoned egg.

First established in Toronto in 2012, this is the first Kinton Ramen location in B.C. And they now have more than 20 locations across Canada and the U.S.

The eatery is currently in a soft-opening phase, where it’s serving weekday lunch and dinner until its grand opening on Sept. 25.

Half-price bowls at UBC’s Kinton Ramen

When: Friday, Sept. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: 6111 University Boulevard, Vancouver

For more must-try eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.