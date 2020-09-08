Vancouver’s Newest Destination For White Rabbit Candy Is Now Open

Craving White Rabbit Candy in Vancouver? You’re in luck. A new cafe just opened its doors in Chinatown and it’s all about those classic treats made popular in Shanghai.

Kouign Cafe wants to take you down the rabbit hole with its delicious cookies inspired by White Rabbit Candy.

The $5.50 cookie is made up of Mochiko and wheat flour with dark chocolate chips and White Rabbit Candy.

But that’s not the only sweet they’ve got on the menu. Kouign Cafe is also whipping up black sesame banana bread and a spicy peanut butter cookie with Chinese sausage, pork floss, nori and white sesame.

Or you can try their signature The Kouign, which is made up of laminated pastry dough with coconut butter mochi heart, caramelized sugar crust, honey drizzle and toasted black sesame.

If you can’t get enough unique sweet treats in your life, you’ll definitely want to check out this new spot for yourself.

Kouign Cafe

When: Open Tuesday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 18 East Pender Street, Vancouver



