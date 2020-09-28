This Richmond Cafe Has Beary Delicious Lattes Almost Too Cute To Drink

Treat yourself to a delicious beverage that is (almost) too cute to drink at Gram Cafe.

The cafe is whipping up iced lattes topped off with an adorable (and edible) bear.

Try the classic iced latte for $5.25 or the iced matcha latte for $5.99. Each one comes with one of the bear treats that were basically designed specifically for Instagram.

The cafe is also home to some of the fluffiest souffle pancakes in the area—so make sure to pick some of those up while you’re at it.

Gram Cafe

When: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (Closed on Tuesdays) and noon to 7 p.m. on weekends

Where: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

