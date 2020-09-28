This Richmond Cafe Has Beary Delicious Lattes Almost Too Cute To Drink

Treat yourself to a delicious beverage that is (almost) too cute to drink at Gram Cafe.
The cafe is whipping up iced lattes topped off with an adorable (and edible) bear.
Try the classic iced latte for $5.25 or the iced matcha latte for $5.99. Each one comes with one of the bear treats that were basically designed specifically for Instagram.
The cafe is also home to some of the fluffiest souffle pancakes in the area—so make sure to pick some of those up while you’re at it.
📍Gram Cafe🧸 The cutest 🧸 drinks in town✨Have you ever seen drinks with such an adorable 🐻 on top😍? Did they caught your eyes🤩? I have seen it on social media before, but they were all located in Japan…🥺Luckily, @gramcanada has brought these cute 🐻 drinks to Vancouver, and we no longer need to go to Japan for it !!💕 . 🧸Iced Latte☕️ ($5.25) 🧸Matcha Latte🍵 ($5.99) . ♥ I enjoyed both of the drinks but I do like the matcha latte more as it has some sweetness to it, while the iced latte taste like a normal latte🙈They are also perfectly for the summer as they’re super refreshing✨Definitely check these out as they’re too cute to miss😍
Gram Cafe
When: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (Closed on Tuesdays) and noon to 7 p.m. on weekends
Where: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond
For more must-try eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
