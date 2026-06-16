A new Breka location is coming to Metro Vancouver– and this time, it’s in Surrey.

The mega-popular bakery has been serving the Vancouver community for nearly twenty years now. Regularly visited by regulars and visitors around the clock, now another part of the Lower Mainland can enjoy the anytime bakery right in their own neighbourhood. Say goodbye to Vancouver traffic, and hello to Surrey’s first Breka!

Vancouver Breka Locations

Breka Bakery & Cafe began all the way back in 2006 on Fraser and 49th as a local family business. Since those humble beginnings, the establishment has flourished wildly with 8 locations across the city. They’re famous for not only their 24/7 open schedule, but also for their delicious menu. Breka is definitely one of Vancouver’s favourite bakeries.

The only problem is that getting to Vancouver might be quite a trip for some people. In spite of those numerous locations, the stores are all located quite deep in the city. Depending on where you live, going to Breka might be the kind of thing you do only while you’re in Vancouver– you can’t really just pop over there for a treat.

Luckily for Surrey residents, the new Breka location will be at King George Hub. Equally convenient is its placement near King George Station, so visitors can get their late-night strudel fix without having to drive.

Breka Surrey Opening Date

Breka Surrey recently announced on their website that they will be opening this week! That’s right: the wait is finally over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breka Bakery & Café (@brekabakery)

The next Breka is coming to Metro Vancouver is opening on June 18, 2026 at 10:00am. If you’re in the neighbourhood, be sure to get to 101-13735 George Junction Way, Surrey as early as possible to avoid that lineup!

Excitingly, Breka still has another location to open sometime this year, most likely at the tail end of summer 2026: Breka Richmond.

Looking for more sweet treats? Check out our Desserts section to soothe all your cravings.