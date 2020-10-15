This New Vancouver Shop Has A Milk Tea Topped With Creme Brulee

There’s a new tea shop in town and it’s whipping up some pretty epic drinks that double as a dessert.

Momono Tea Shop is all about specialty drinks and if you’re a fan of milk tea—you have to try this one.

The Creme Brûlée Milk Tea consists of Assam black milk tea that is topped off with a crispy creme brûlée.

It’s basically the best of both worlds for just $7.60.

They also have a delicious Soybean Pudding Milk Tea which consists of soy milk tea, along with cream cheese, soybean pudding and then topped off with rice balls. It’s also $7.60.

And the space to enjoy them in isn’t so bad either—with Instagram-worthy pink seating and marble tables.

Momono Tea Shop

When: Open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Where: 3010 Granville Street, Vancouver



