This New Vancouver Shop Has A Milk Tea Topped With Creme Brulee

There’s a new tea shop in town and it’s whipping up some pretty epic drinks that double as a dessert.
Momono Tea Shop is all about specialty drinks and if you’re a fan of milk tea—you have to try this one.
The Creme Brûlée Milk Tea consists of Assam black milk tea that is topped off with a crispy creme brûlée.
You Might Also Like:
- This Vancouver Lounge Has A Beautiful Afternoon Tea Dedicated To Fall
- This Richmond Cafe Has Beary Delicious Lattes Almost Too Cute To Drink
It’s basically the best of both worlds for just $7.60.
They also have a delicious Soybean Pudding Milk Tea which consists of soy milk tea, along with cream cheese, soybean pudding and then topped off with rice balls. It’s also $7.60.
And the space to enjoy them in isn’t so bad either—with Instagram-worthy pink seating and marble tables.
Momono Tea Shop
When: Open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
Where: 3010 Granville Street, Vancouver
For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.