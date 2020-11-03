This Vancouver Spot Serves a Bunch of Creative Eats, Including Minion Dim Sum

One Vancouver restaurant is taking Instagram-worthy eats to a whole new level with its dim sum.
New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant is whipping up a variety of creative dishes that are so cute you might not even want to dig into them.
One of their most notable creations are these steamed buns that resemble the minions from ‘Despicable Me.’
But they also have pig-shaped coconut pudding, swan dumplings and chocolate mousse that looks just like a puppy (just to name a few).
Pricing for the creative dishes begin at $7.98
New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant
When: Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 4650 Gladstone Street, Vancouver
