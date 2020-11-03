This Vancouver Spot Serves a Bunch of Creative Eats, Including Minion Dim Sum

Meagan Gill | November 3, 2020
new mandarin seafood restaurant
Photo: @icanteatanelephant/Instagram

One Vancouver restaurant is taking Instagram-worthy eats to a whole new level with its dim sum.

New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant is whipping up a variety of creative dishes that are so cute you might not even want to dig into them.

new mandarin seafood restaurant

Photo: @mingmiineats/Instagram

One of their most notable creations are these steamed buns that resemble the minions from ‘Despicable Me.’

But they also have pig-shaped coconut pudding, swan dumplings and chocolate mousse that looks just like a puppy (just to name a few).

new mandarin seafood restaurant

Photo: @vncvr.cravings/Instagram

Pricing for the creative dishes begin at $7.98

New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant

When: Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 4650 Gladstone Street, Vancouver

