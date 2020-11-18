Nobody Does Brunch On A Biscuit Better Than This Vancouver Eatery

Kick your brunch game up a notch at Chewie’s Chicken & Biscuits. The Vancouver eatery is all about biscuits (hence the name) and that goes for its brunch offerings too.

The popular eatery offers dine-in, take out and delivery service through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Skip The Dishes.

Check out their full line-up of brunch eats:

Fried Chicken Benny

Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, smashed avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise, hashbrowns & green onion.

Smoked Bacon Benny

Buttermilk biscuit, double smoked bacon, smashed avocado, roasted roma tomato, poached eggs, hollandaise, hashbrowns & green onion.

Smoked Salmon Benny

Buttermilk biscuit, smoked salmon, smashed avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise, hashbrowns, capers & green onion.

Prawn Benny

Buttermilk biscuit, sauteed prawns in their dirty butter beer sauce, baby spinach, poached eggs, hollandaise, hashbrowns & green onion.

Breakie Bowl

Buttermilk biscuit, double smoked bacon, sauteed mushroom & onions, 2 fried eggs, hollandaise, hashbrowns & green onion.

Veggie Breakie Bowl

Buttermilk biscuit, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, onions, roasted roma tomatoes, 2 fried eggs, hollandaise & hashbrowns.

Chicken & ‘Biscuit’ Waffles

Buttermilk biscuit waffle, 2 piece fried chicken & Canadian maple syrup.

‘Biscuit’ Waffles & Berries

Buttermilk biscuit waffle, fresh berry compote & whip cream.

Chewie’s Chicken & Biscuits

When: Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 2822 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

