Nobody Does Brunch On A Biscuit Better Than This Vancouver Eatery

Kick your brunch game up a notch at Chewie’s Chicken & Biscuits. The Vancouver eatery is all about biscuits (hence the name) and that goes for its brunch offerings too.
The popular eatery offers dine-in, take out and delivery service through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Skip The Dishes.
Check out their full line-up of brunch eats:
Fried Chicken Benny
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, smashed avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise, hashbrowns & green onion.
Smoked Bacon Benny
Buttermilk biscuit, double smoked bacon, smashed avocado, roasted roma tomato, poached eggs, hollandaise, hashbrowns & green onion.
Smoked Salmon Benny
Buttermilk biscuit, smoked salmon, smashed avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise, hashbrowns, capers & green onion.
Prawn Benny
Buttermilk biscuit, sauteed prawns in their dirty butter beer sauce, baby spinach, poached eggs, hollandaise, hashbrowns & green onion.
Breakie Bowl
Buttermilk biscuit, double smoked bacon, sauteed mushroom & onions, 2 fried eggs, hollandaise, hashbrowns & green onion.
Veggie Breakie Bowl
Buttermilk biscuit, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, onions, roasted roma tomatoes, 2 fried eggs, hollandaise & hashbrowns.
Chicken & ‘Biscuit’ Waffles
Buttermilk biscuit waffle, 2 piece fried chicken & Canadian maple syrup.
‘Biscuit’ Waffles & Berries
Buttermilk biscuit waffle, fresh berry compote & whip cream.
Chewie’s Chicken & Biscuits
When: Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 2822 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
