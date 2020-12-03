Eat Your Feelings About 2020 With A New Holiday Platter From Nando’s

Nando’s has an all-new offering on their menu for those who want to eat their feelings about 2020.

The limited-edition Eat Your Feelings Holiday Platter is available for $45.99 and features the eatery’s favourite dishes and it’s available now until the end of the year.

It includes one whole chicken, garlic bread, a large side of your choice, brussel sprouts and four natas (Nando’s signature Portugese tarts).

You Might Also Like:

They’re also throwing in a free bottle of their PERi-PERi sauce because no meal is complete without it.

Whether you’re looking to indulge solo or enjoy the meal with those in your household—spread the joy (and heat) with this tasty new offering.

Nando’s Eat Your Feelings Holiday Platter

When: Now until Dec. 31st, 2020

Where: Participating Nando’s locations across Canada

Cost: $45.99

For more must-try eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.