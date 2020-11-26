Celebrate The Flavours Of Fall With This Joint’s New Dinner & Drinks Menu

One of East Vancouver’s newest eateries is celebrating the flavours of fall with its new seasonal dinner menu and cocktail list.

Straight and Marrow is a unique dining concept that specializes in nose-to-tail comfort foods that are hard to come by anywhere else.

They’re all about utilizing every part of the animal and highlighting the uncommon cuts of meat in their dishes.

That philosophy is evident in the following new creations.

Autumn Menu

Crispy Pig Ears, paired with Japanese shio cabbage, roasted radish, garlic and sesame

Rabbit Gnocchi, with lardons, Brussels sprouts and butternut squash puree

Crispy Beef Tongue, accompanied by braised beef cheeks and root vegetable risotto

“KFC” Korean Fried Oysters, served with soy garlic butter, kimchi glass, charred rice and garlic

Lamb Sirloin, topped with chimichurri jus and served with celeriac puree and celery heart salad

For those looking to end their dinner on a sweet note, be sure to try one of their two new desserts.

They have a rich and decadent Ferrero Rocchet, which is a chocolate terrine with almond tuiles, chicken liver mousse, toasted hazelnuts, chocolate soil and duck fat icing sugar.

Or opt for something a little lighter, with their Blood Orange Panna Cotta. It is an orange olive oil cake with vanilla chantilly, sea foam candy and butter roasted grapes.

Over at the bar, you’ll also find some new additions.

Drink Line-up

Eastern Mule, sparkling sake, plum wine, shiso-ginger-pear puree, lime

Bloody Bitter Bubbles, bittersweet vermouth, Amaro Nonino, blood orange liqueur, Lambrusco

Rain Shower Sour, five-spice-infused brandy, sweet vermouth, unsweetened cranberry, pumpkin seed orgeat, toasted egg white

Turboso Flip, Reposado tequila, peated whisky, coffee liqueur, winter falernum, coconut, full egg, fresh nutmeg

Dead of Night, Flor de Caña 12-year rum, Cynar, sweet vermouth, Miss Betters chocolate bitters, cherry cedar bitters

Fat Panda, butter-washed Mongrel white rye, mezcal, vanilla liqueur, citrus, pandan syrup

Due to limited seating amid the pandemic, reservations are recommended.

New Autumnal Menu at Straight and Marrow

When: Open for dinner and late-night food and drinks Wednesday to Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 1869 Powell Street, Vancouver

