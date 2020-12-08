Let It Snow With These Decadent Limited-Edition Cinnamon Buns

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Grounds For Coffee is whipping up a special treat for the occasion.
Dig into their new seasonal feature: Chocolate Snow Buns, which will be available starting Dec. 11th. But act quickly, these cinnamon buns won’t last for long.
They’re topped off with a decadent chocolate drizzle and some icing sugar to resemble snow.
Call Grounds For Coffee at 604-224-5282 to pre-order your buns ASAP.
Grounds For Coffee
When: Available Dec. 11th to the 14th, 2020
Where: They have two locations in Vancouver, at 2565 Alma Street and 2088 Commercial Drive
Cost: Single $4.25, 4 pack $14.75, 6 pack $20.00
